The Latest: Russell's slam gives Cubs big lead in Game 6

2:53 Pete Carroll says 'Lot of work to do' after Seahawks' loss to Saints Pause

2:48 Russell Wilson on Seahawks' last play into end zone in loss to Saints: "It was close"

2:41 Pete Carroll on officiating: "I could gripe about it. I'm not going to do it"

0:35 Jermaine Kearse on the final play he almost made that would have sent Seahawks past Saints

5:35 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on what they saw, heard and thought in Seahawks' loss at New Orleans

1:32 Bail set at $20,000 for driver who allegedly hit 7-year-old trick-or-treater

1:31 Alleged serial robber pleads not guilty

1:42 Tacoma City Ballet moves 'Nutcracker' to Federal Way in 2017

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board