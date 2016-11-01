Lundqvist gets 60th career shutout as Rangers beat Blues 5-0

Henrik Lundqvist made a season-high 35 saves for his 60th career shutout to lead the New York Rangers to a 5-0 win over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.
Jimmy Vesey had a goal and two assists, and Dan Girardi, Rick Nash, Mats Zuccarello and Kevin Hayes also scored for New York, which has won seven of its first 10 games.
Jake Allen started in goal for St. Louis and allowed four goals on 19 shots until he was replaced by Carter Hutton after Zuccarello made it 4-0 with 7:05 remaining in the second. Hutton stopped eight of the nine shots he faced.
Giradi opened the scoring 9:37 in with a 4-on-4 goal at 9;37 as his shot ricocheted off the skate of the Blues' Valdimir Tarasenko and bounced off the ice and past Allen's glove side. Vesey doubled the lead 1:34 later on the power play with his sixth of the season.
