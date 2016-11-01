Turris scores in OT to lift Senators over Canes 2-1

Kyle Turris scored in overtime, lifting the Ottawa Senators over the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Tuesday night.
Dion Phaneuf also scored for the Senators, who were playing their first of ten home games this month. Craig Anderson made 32 saves.
Jaccob Slavin scored the lone goal for the Hurricanes, and Cam Ward stopped 30 shots.
Ottawa was coming off a nine-day, three-game trip that culminated with an emotional 2-0 win in Edmonton on Sunday night after learning Anderson's wife, Nicholle, had been diagnosed with cancer.
