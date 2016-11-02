Soccer roundup: Sam McKiernan’s OT goal keeps Bellarmine Prep’s season alive

A defensive battle took place between Bellarmine Prep and Federal Way High School on Tuesday night, as both teams were shut out in regulation.
It took until the 85th minute in extra time, but Sam McKiernan scored off a corner kick to put the Lions up, 1-0, and carry Bellarmine Prep into the next round of the 4A West Central/Southwest bidistrict playoffs.
“Though I would prefer we would’ve won in regulation, we’ll take (a win) any way it comes,” said Bellarmine head coach Joe Waters. “At this time of year, all you want to do is give yourself a chance to play in the next game.”
In this one, however, both teams were stingy on defense, battling repeatedly for the ball near midfield and clogging up the game’s flow.
Plenty of times in the first half, drives and attacks were started by either McKiernan or Federal Way’s Brynn Ward — only to promptly get stopped short.
Hardly any shots were taken, with both the Lions and the Eagles getting tangled up frequently by the defenses near the net.
Both teams made adjustments at half, hoping to spark their offenses into scoring a goal.
“Coach talked to us at halftime and told us what we needed to do better,” McKiernan said. “We needed to fill our roles on the field.”
And other than scoring goals, McKiernan’s role on the field is to hold the ball near the middle of the field and distribute it to her teammates.
The sophomore midfielder did just that, as her team had the ball in Federal Way’s half of the field more than they did in the first half, and got off several shots on goal.
Junior forward Sydney DeVita was one of those benefactors, with her quick footwork allowed her to dribble fairly close to the Federal Way goal several times — but she couldn’t break through.
Ultimately, McKiernan’s efforts would pay off, this time with the game-winning goal.
“It feels pretty good. It’s always a good feeling knowing it came down to that and that we got the goal in the end,” she said.
Bellarmine will face off in another win-or-go home match against Todd Beamer High School on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at French Field.
CLASS 4A
Jefferson 5, Battle Ground 1: Hailey Still scored three goals as the Raiders overwhelmed the Tigers after pulling away from a 1-1 tie after 28 minutes.
Still scored her second goal, unassisted, in the 28th minute to put Jefferson in the lead. This was after Still scored in the 13th minute from an assist by Raisa Pleasants but before she completed the hat trick in the 69th minute off the assist from Ella Tamayo.
Kiersten Madsen also scored in the 32nd minute from Daeh Lindquist, and Marlene Gudiel scored in the 35th minute.
Jefferson advances to face Puyallup in another loser-out match at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Sparks Stadium.
Hazen 3, Emerald Ridge 2 (5-3 on penalties): The Jaguars’ season ended in a shootout after the match was tied following regulation and overtime.
Nia Johnson saved Hazen’s season with the match-tying goal in the 78th minute off an assist by Rae Gerking to push the game into overtime. The Highlanders advance to face Kentridge in a loser-out match at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at French Field.
CLASS 3A
Timberline 3, Spanaway Lake 0: The Blazers rolled to a 3A district playoff victory to avoid elimination.
They advance to face Mountain View in another loser-out match at 6 p.m. Thursday at South Sound Stadium in Lacey.
CLASS 2A
Fife 4, Port Angeles 0: The Trojans shut out the Roughriders with goalie Sienna Camp getting her 13th shutout of the year to send Fife to the district title match and clinch a 2A state tournament berth.
Taylor Goodpaster started the scoring in the 10th minute off an assist by Courtney Morton and then again in the 24th minute off an assist by Taylor Mitchell.
Mitchell added a goal of her own. Sierra Mercardo also had a goal and an assist.
Fife will face North Kitsap for the 2A West Central/Sea-King District title at 4 p.m. Saturday at Franklin Pierce Stadium.
White River 5, Sequim 0: Grace Clapshaw’s hat trick lifted the Hornets to a state berth.
White River advances to a third-place match against Olympic at 2 p.m. Saturday at Franklin Pierce Stadium.
The shutout for White River was split between Ally Glebe and Autumn Nation, who each played 40 minutes respectively. Also scoring for the Hornets was Ariel Saylor in the 29th minute and Emma Robbins in the 65th minute, both unassisted.
Staff contributed to this report
Comments