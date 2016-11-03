Magic hold off Kings in return home

Evan Fournier scored 29 points and Serge Ibaka added 17 to lead the Orlando Magic to a 102-94 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night.
In one of their better offensive games this season, the Magic had five players score in double figures with Aaron Gordon contributing a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while reserve Jeff Green scored 15 points. The Magic (2-3) won back-to-back games for the first time this season as they returned home from a three-game trip.
DeMarcus Cousins led all scorers with 33 points, while Rudy Gay added 16 for the Kings (2-4), who have lost three straight on their current five-game road swing.
Orlando took the lead for good late in the second quarter but had to hold off the Kings, who pulled within 94-95 in the final five minutes when Cousins knocked down a jumper. But the Magic pulled away down the stretch with big free throws from Gordon and Fournier.
The Magic stepped up defensively in the second quarter, limiting Gay to two points and Cousins to none after the two had scored 10 and 14 points, respectively, in the first quarter. Orlando also received some timely scoring from Green, Fournier, D.J. Augustin and Gordon as the Magic overcame an eight-point first-quarter deficit to take a 56-50 lead into halftime.
TIP-INS
Kings: The Kings signed veteran free agent G Jordan Farmar to a contract on Tuesday in hopes of adding some flexibility to the backcourt. ...The NBA announced Wednesday that F Matt Barnes has been fined $15,000 for directing inappropriate language at game officials during the Kings' 108-96 overtime loss at Miami on Tuesday.
Magic: C Bismack Biyombo, who entered Thursday night's game shooting 50 percent from the free throw line, said he has been coming back to the arena at night to practice his free throw shooting. ...The Magic have made at least one 3-pointer in 743 consecutive games dating to March 17, 2007. It's the fifth-longest streak in the NBA.
UP NEXT
Kings: Sacramento's early five-game road swing continues Saturday night in Milwaukee.
Magic: Orlando will play host to the struggling Washington Wizards on Saturday night.
