Marner scores twice in Leafs' 2-1 win over Sabres

Mitchell Marner scored two goals and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 on Thursday night for their first road victory of the season.
Frederik Andersen made 42 saves for Toronto, which has won two straight and improved to 1-3-3 on the road. They also ended an eight-game winless streak in Buffalo.
Marner, a 19-year-old rookie, scored for the first time since Oct. 15 and had his first two-goal game.
Marcus Foligno scored for the Sabres and Robin Lehner made 27 saves. Buffalo had a four-game winning streak snapped.
Marner opened the scoring 4:08 into the first period. Tyler Bozak carried the puck from behind the net and fed Marner for the tip-in from the right slot.
Marner netted his second goal 1:50 into the second period when he stripped Foligno in front of the net and flicked a wrist shot around Lehner's left skate.
Foligno atoned for the turnover four minutes later, scoring his second goal of the season on a backhand from the left edge of the crease.
Andersen had 15 saves in each of the first two periods. He slid across the crease to kick away a point-blank shot from Zemgus Girgensons and stopped Girgensons again on a rebound late in the first period. Midway through the second, Andersen dived in front of the net and reached across his body to make a glove save on a slap shot by Foligno.
NOTES:
MAPLE LEAFS: Scratched D Matt Hunwick (lower body), D Frank Corrado, C Peter Holland and C Seth Griffith. . Foligno's father, Mike, attended the game as a scout for Las Vegas. He played for both the Sabres and Leafs from 1979-94. . Toronto's last victory at KeyBank Center came on Jan. 29, 2013.
Sabres: D Zach Bogosian will miss several weeks with a sprained ligament in one of his knees, coach Dan Bylsma said before the game. Casey Nelson replaced Bogosian on the Sabres' second defensive line, playing for just the second time this season . The Sabres were also without top-line forwards Jack Eichel (sprained left ankle) and Evander Kane (broken ribs), LW Nicolas Deslauriers (knee) and RW Hudson Fasching (groin).
UP NEXT:
Maple Leafs: Host Vancouver on Saturday.
Sabres: At Ottawa on Saturday
