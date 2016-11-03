Sports

November 3, 2016 7:08 PM

Ohio builds big lead early, holds off Buffalo 34-10

The Associated Press
ATHENS, Ohio

Quinton Maxwell passed for 236 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 50 yards and another score to help Ohio beat Buffalo 34-10 on Thursday night.

The Bobcats (7-3, 5-1 Mid-American) scored on the first play from scrimmage — Maxwell's 73-yard toss to Papi White — and pulled away with the help of Buffalo's early mistakes.

The Bulls (2-7, 1-4) punted on their first possession, followed by an interception, a missed field goal and a fumble. Ohio answered each miscue with points and led 20-0 with 11:29 left in the second quarter when Louie Zervos kicked a career-long 51-yard field goal.

Buffalo scored 36 seconds later on Tyree Jackson's 75-yard TD pass to Mason Schreck. But Ohio made it 27-7 with a 67-yard TD drive on the next possession and capped the scoring early in the fourth quarter on Maxwell's 1-yard keeper.

Jackson had 302 yards passing for Buffalo.

