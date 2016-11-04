Temple wins fourth straight, 21-0 over UConn

Philip Walker threw for 215 yards and three touchdowns Friday night to lead Temple to its fourth consecutive win, a 21-0 shutout of UConn.
Running back Jahad Thomas caught two of those touchdowns and had 73 receiving yards to go with 83 yards rushing. The Owls other running back, Ryquell Armstead, ran 20 times for 133 yards and Temple (7-3, 5-1 American) put up 431 yards of offense.
UConn freshman quarterback Don Williams, playing in his first game, completed 12 of 21 passes for 69 yards and ran for 66. The Huskies (3-7, 1-5) have lost four straight.
Walker completed his first eight passes and Temple scored all of the game's points on its first three drives. The senior hit Thomas on scoring strikes of 23 and 10-yards and found Romond Deloatch from 18-yards out.
His ninth pass was intercepted in the end zone by UConn's Obi Melifonwu, who picked off another in the end zone in the fourth quarter to end a 13-play, 87-yard Temple drive.
But the Temple defense made sure UConn never got in the game. The Owls held the Huskies to 160 yards of offense.
Williams, who was expected to redshirt this season, had a 43-yard first-quarter run set up UConn's best scoring chance. But Temple's Michael Dogbe blocked a 35-yard field goal attempt.
It was the third straight week the Owls have blocked a kick.
Connecticut's first quarter scoring this year has been limited to three field goals. The Huskies are the only Bowl Subdivision team without a first-quarter touchdown.
THE TAKEAWAY
Temple: The Owls remain in good in position to win the American Athletic Conference's Eastern Division. Temple and South Florida have one loss each in the conference, but Temple holds the tiebreaker after beating the Bulls last month. USF has a bye this week before playing at Memphis on Nov. 12.
UConn: The Huskies bowl hopes ended with the loss along with their plans for redshirting Williams. The freshman was under pressure all night and finished as UConn's leading rusher, despite being sacked five times.
UP NEXT
Temple: The Owls go into their first bye week after nine consecutive games. They next play Tulane in New Orleans on Nov. 19. and close the season at home against East Carolina.
UConn: The Huskies also get a week off before heading north to renew their rivalry with Boston College in Chestnut Hill. The Huskies close the season at home against Tulane on Nov. 26.
