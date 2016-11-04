Booker leads Suns to OT win over winless Pelicans

Devin Booker scored 38 points, including an improbable jumper that tied the as regulation expired and the Phoenix Suns beat New Orleans 112-111 in overtime Friday night, keeping the Pelicans winless on the season.
T.J. Warren added 18 points on 4-of-17 shooting for the Suns (2-4), while Eric Bledsoe had 17 points and Tyson Chandler had 12 points and 18 rebounds.
Anthony Davis had 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Pelicans (0-6), while forward Terrence Jones, starting in place of the suspended Dante Cunningham, had 19 points. Though the Pelicans outshot the Suns 46 percent to 43 percent, they managed to shoot just 53.6 percent from the free throw line (15 of 28). The Suns finished 24 of 28 at the line.
The win was second in a row for the Suns who started the season with a four-game losing streak. The Pelicans started 0-6 for the second straight season.
Booker tied the game at 102 with a fadeaway jumper from the side as time expired. He had made a 3-pointer to tie the game at 100. With 11.7 seconds remaining, Lance Stephenson took the entry pass down the left side of the lane and threw up a fall-away floater, which he watched go in as he fell to the court, leaving 2.1 seconds to play.
A back-and-forth overtime ended with Pelicans guard E'Twaun Moore making two free throws with 8.6 seconds left after being fouled by Booker, who fouled out. But Warren took an inbounds pass from P.J. Tucker, cut through the lane and dunked, giving the Suns a 112-111 lead. Moore missed a jump shot as time expired.
It was the second straight overtime game for both teams. The Suns beat Portland 118-115 on Wednesday night in Phoenix, while New Orleans fell 89-83 at Memphis the same night.
TIP-INS
Suns: Booker had three of the Suns 8 3-pointers for the game. ... Bledsoe led the Suns with four assists.
Pelicans: Jones scored 11 points in the game's first 10 minutes. ... Buddy Hield and Langston Galloway combined to go 4 of 7 from 3-point range in the first 4 minutes and finished a combined 6 for 16 for the game.
PELICANS SCARE:
With 4:19 left in the fourth quarter Booker bumped Davis as he raced down the court to receive a long pass from Stephenson. Davis remained on the court for some time. He returned to the game and Booker was charged with a common foul.
UP NEXT
Suns: visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.
Pelicans: visit the Golden State Warriors on Monday.
Comments