Bradley has 496 yards, 7 touchdowns for Nebraska HS records

Jaylin Bradley ran for 496 yards and seven touchdowns, setting two Nebraska high school records, in Bellevue West's 63-42 victory over Millard West in a Class A quarterfinal playoff game Friday night.
Bradley, a 6-foot, 195-pound senior, set a record for rushing yards in an 11-man game, breaking the 474 by Trevor Nichelson of Ashland-Greenwood in a Class C game earlier this season. The previous Class A record was 410 yards by Antaries Daniels of Omaha Northwest in 2009. Bradley has 2,375 yards for the season.
His final score, with 1:11 to play, set the Class A record for touchdowns. Fifteen players had scored six touchdowns dating to 1933 with the last one coming in 2013.
The second-seeded Thunderbirds (11-0) edged Millward West (8-3) 21-14 in September.
Belleuve West will face sixth-seeded Omaha Creighton Prep (9-2) in the semifinals next week. The Junior Jays upset third-seeded Millard North 35-21.
Comments