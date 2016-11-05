Williams leads Arkansas to first SEC win over No. 10 Gators

Rawleigh Williams rushed for 148 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Arkansas defeated No. 10 Florida for the first time since 1982 with a 31-10 victory on Saturday.
The win is the first Southeastern Conference victory over the Gators for the Razorbacks (6-3, 2-3 SEC), who had lost nine straight to Florida since joining the league in 1992.
Arkansas' last victory over the Gators (6-2, 4-2, No. 11 CFP) came in the 1982 Bluebonnet Bowl, and Saturday's win came two weeks after a 56-3 loss to Auburn — a game in which the Razorbacks allowed 543 yards rushing by the Tigers .
"I thought our kids responded very, very well, going back to the Sunday after the game against Auburn," Arkansas coach Bret Bielema said. "I felt they were really in a good frame of mind, ready to play."
Williams finished with 26 carries for the Razorbacks, topping the 100-yard rushing mark for the fifth time this season. Austin Allen added 243 yards through the air and was 15-of-26 passing with a touchdown for Arkansas.
Santos Ramirez returned an interception 24 yards for the opening touchdown for the Razorbacks, who outgained Florida 466-241 in total yardage. The Gators only touchdown came on an interception return for a score by Duke Dawson, and they were held to a season-low 12 yards rushing on 14 carries.
Luke Del Rio was 19-of-37 passing for 229 yards for the Gators, also throwing two interceptions.
"We weren't able to run the football, which is rough," Florida coach Jim McElwain said. "... I feel horrible for Gator Nation and the way everything kind of played out."
The Razorbacks finished with 223 yards rushing overall, a marked improvement after totaling 25 yards on 31 carries in a 56-3 loss to No. 11 Auburn two weeks ago. Freshman Devwah Whaley added 66 yards on the ground on 14 carries.
Senior wide receiver Drew Morgan led Arkansas seven catches for 95 yards and a touchdown.
THE TAKEAWAY
If there was any doubt left about the dominance of the SEC West vs. the East this season, this should put an end to that once and for all. The West was 8-1 against the East entering Saturday, and every team in the West now has a victory this season over an East opponent.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Arkansas fell out of the rankings following its humiliating 56-3 loss to Auburn two weeks ago, the worst defeat in coach Bret Bielema's four seasons. Saturday's win might not be enough to usher in a return for the Razorbacks, but voters are likely to now pay more attention to who Arkansas has lost to this season — No. 1 Alabama, No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 11 Auburn.
Florida, meanwhile, continues to rate as the best of the SEC East — which should be enough to keep the Gators in the rankings for at least another week.
UP NEXT
Florida returns home for the first time since Oct. 15 when it hosts South Carolina next week.
Arkansas closes out its home schedule next week by hosting No. 13 LSU, which it has defeated in each of the last two seasons.
Comments