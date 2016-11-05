Sports

November 5, 2016 5:02 PM

Tillery, turnovers lift Southern U over Texas Southern 26-10

The Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La.

Lenard Tillery rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown and Southern University converted two interceptions into scoring drives to beat Texas Southern 26-10 on Saturday.

Tillery scored on a 3-yard run and Herbert Edwards scored on a 1-yard run after Treveon Epps picked off a second-quarter pass by Averion Hurts to lift the Jaguars (7-2, 7-0 Southwestern Athletic) to a 14-7 halftime lead.

Danny Johnson picked off a pass by Hurts in the fourth quarter, setting up Ruan Albuquerque's first of two 28-yard field goals. Roshaud Turner intercepted Hurts, leading to a score and 23-10 lead after Jeremias Houston recovered Tillery's fumble in the end zone.

Hurts was 13 of 24 for 168 yards passing for the Tigers (3-6, 3-4). Jarius Moore intercepted Austin Howard's first-quarter pass and returned it 73 yards for Texas Southern's only TD. Brad Woodard gained 105 yards on 11 carries.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Pete Carroll "No change" in Seahawks' waiting for Kam Chancellor to heal

View more video

Sports Videos