Colorado State blanks Fresno State 37-0

Fresno State quarterback Zach Kline, left, is sacked by Colorado State defensive lineman Arjay Jean in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Fort Collins, Colo. Colorado State won 37-0.
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
Colorado State wide receiver Michael Gallup, left, is tackled by Fresno State defensive back Tank Kelly in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Fort Collins, Colo. Colorado State won 37-0.
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
Colorado State quarterback Nick Stevens, right, celebrates with running back Izzy Matthews after he rushed for a touchdown against Fresno State in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Fort Collins, Colo. Colorado State won 37-0.
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
Colorado State wide receiver Anthony Hawkins pulls in a pass for a touchdown against Fresno State in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Fort Collins, Colo. Colorado State won 37-0.
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
Colorado State running back Izzy Matthews, left, steps past Fresno State defensive back Alan Wright to score a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Fort Collins, Colo. Colorado State won 37-0.
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
Fresno State head coach Eric Kiesau, left, confers with quarterback Zach Kline while facing Colorado State late in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Fort Collins, Colo. Colorado State won 37-0.
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo, left, confers with quarterback Nick Stevens while facing Fresno State in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Fort Collins, Colo. Colorado State won 37-0.
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
Colorado State wide receiver Anthony Hawkins, center, is pulled down after catching a pass by Fresno State defensive lineman Nathan Madsen, left, and linebacker Trent Soechting in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Fort Collins, Colo. Colorado State won 37-0.
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
Fresno State quarterback Zach Kline, back, is tackled by Colorado State defensive backs Shun Johnson, left front, and Jordon Vaden in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Fort Collins, Colo. Colorado State won 37-0.
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
Colorado State running back Marvin Kinsey Jr., front, jumps over Fresno State defensive back Mike Bell for a long gain in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Fort Collins, Colo. Colorado State won 37-0.
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
Colorado State running back Marvin Kinsey Jr., center, is tackled by Fresno State defensive back DeShawn Potts, left, as defensive lineman Nathan Madsen joins in the stop in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Fort Collins, Colo. Colorado State won 37-0.
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
Colorado State defensive backs Braylin Scott, top, and Jordon Vaden, bottom, tackle Fresno State quarterback Zach Kline after a short gain in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Fort Collins, Colo. Colorado State won 37-0.
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
