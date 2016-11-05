Magic use second unit to overcome Wizards 88-86

Jeff Green came off the bench to score 18 points and Evan Fournier added 13 to help the Orlando Magic to an 88-86 win over Washington on Saturday night.
In a night when the Magic starters struggled offensively, Frank Vogel elected to go with his bench for extended minutes in the fourth quarter and it paid off big. Green scored 10 points in the fourth and Mario Hezonja added eight of his nine points in the final period, while Bismack Biyombo came up with a couple of blocked shots to lift the Magic out of a 12-point third-quarter deficit.
Biyombo was big all night in the interior blocking shots and changing others when the Wizards came into the lane. He finished with nine points, three blocks and 12 rebounds.
The Wizards, who were playing without point guard John Wall, couldn't convert down the stretch. After hitting several clutch shots down the stretch during Friday night's win Atlanta, Bradley Beal missed his final three shots and Markieff Morris missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Morris finished with 18 points and Beal scored 15 on 6-of-17 shooting for the night.
Orlando improved to 3-3 with its second straight win at home, while the Wizards dropped to 1-4.
The Wizards took advantage of a 16-2 run late in the second quarter to break open a close game and take an 11-point lead. Morris led the way with 14 points in the first half as Washington took a 50-40 lead into halftime.
Offensively, the Magic struggled in the opening half with the starting unit unable to get going. Fournier led the starters with seven points but he was 1 for 5 from the field. Elfrid Payton was 0-for-5 from the field and had zero points in the first half.
Orlando shot just 33 percent from the field and converted only 3-of-15 from 3-point range in the first two quarters. The Wizards converted nearly 48 percent from the field during that same time with Marcus Thornton, Beal and Morris showing the offensive efficiency Orlando lacked in the first half.
TIP-INS:
Wizards: As expected, Wall did not play in Saturday night's game against Magic. He is not playing in back-to-back night games while still recovering from offseason surgery on both knees. Rookie Tomas Satoransky started in his place and veteran Trey Burke served as the backup.
Magic: Orlando had lost 12 straight games to the Washington Wizards entering Saturday night's game. ... The Magic entered Saturday night averaging 13.2 offensive rebounds per game, which ranks second in the NBA. ... The Magic debuted their new dark grey uniforms.
UP NEXT
Wizards: Washington returns home to face the Houston Rockets on Monday.
Magic: Orlando plays at the Chicago Bulls on Monday at the United Center.
