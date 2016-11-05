Pistons roll at home again, 103-86 over Denver

Andre Drummond had 19 points and 20 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons breezed to another easy win at home, 103-86 over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night.
The Pistons have won all four of their home games this season by double digits, and they haven't trailed by more than three points in any of them. They were never behind Saturday after scoring the game's first 10 points.
Marcus Morris and Jon Leuer scored 15 points each for Detroit, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 13. Wilson Chandler led Denver with 21 points.
Drummond threw down a one-handed dunk off an alley-oop pass from Ish Smith in transition to put Detroit up 8-0, and Denver took a quick timeout. It was 16-2 when the Nuggets called time again, and by the time the first quarter ended, Denver was 5 of 27 from the field and trailed 29-12.
It was 51-44 at halftime and 77-67 after three, then the Pistons started the fourth quarter with another 10-0 run and the rout was on again.
TIP-INS
Nuggets: Denver was averaging 31.8 points in the third quarter this season, the second-best mark in the league. The Nuggets were held to 23 by Detroit. ... F Nikola Jokic was called for a flagrant foul in the third quarter, and Drummond made both free throws after Denver had cut a 14-point lead to nine.
Pistons: Detroit (4-2) is off a solid start despite the absence of PG Reggie Jackson, who is recovering from knee issues. ... The Pistons recovered nicely on defense after allowing a 71-point first half in a loss at Brooklyn in their previous game. ... Drummond went 7 of 11 from the free throw line.
MILESTONE
Drummond had three blocked shots, bringing his career total to 500. He finished one point short of what would have been his 11th career game with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds.
UP NEXT
Nuggets: Visit Boston on Sunday night.
Pistons: Start a four-game trip against the Clippers in Los Angeles on Monday night.
