Western Kentucky beats Florida International 49-21

Western Kentucky went all-in with four "aces" in overpowering Florida International 49-21 on Saturday night.
Running back Anthony Wales, nicknamed "Ace," scored four touchdowns and rushed for 111 yards on just 12 carries as the Hilltoppers dominated the Golden Panthers in putting up 49 points in the first three quarters.
The Hilltoppers (7-3, 5-1) remained atop the East Division of Conference USA and wasted no time in getting on the scoreboard first, going 76 yards in 10 plays with Quinton Baker scoring from 10 yards away with 9:51 left in the opening quarter.
The Hilltoppers went up 14-0 on the next series when Wales scored the first of his touchdowns, getting into the end zone from a yard out. That touchdown came two plays after WKU used a double-reverse throwback screen from quarterback Mike White to Nicholas Norris that gained 33 yards to the Florida International 7.
"We came out hot and were once again able to build a big early lead thanks to a very good early play by our defense," Western Kentucky coach Jeff Brohm said. "Very good stops and some turnovers and then our offense started fast as well and got some points early."
FIU (3-7, 3-3) tried to stay in the game, cutting the Hilltoppers lead to 14-7 with seven seconds to go in the first quarter on quarterback Maurice Alexander's 2-yard run.
But Western Kentucky regained control quickly, scoring on White's 41-yard touchdown throw to Taywan Taylor on the first play of the second quarter.
The Hilltoppers defense then got in on the scoring as cornerback Leverick Johnson not only broke up a Florida International pass intended for Thomas Owens, but tipped the ball to himself and returned it 61 yards to the end zone.
The rest of the scoring for the Hilltoppers was all Wales, as he scored from 5 yards with 38 seconds to play in the half, and added touchdown runs of 59 and 10 yards in the third quarter.
Florida International managed two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter from backup quarterback Christian Alexander to cut into the lead.
"This was a tough one. They are a really good football team," FIU coach Ron Cooper said. "A mature team with a potent offense and a defense that tackles in swarms. They took it to us. We just have to get back to the drawing board. We have an open week ahead of us to get a little healed up and at the same time see if we can get better with our technique and fundamentals."
THE TAKEAWAY
Western Kentucky dominated the first half, scoring on four of five offensive possessions and getting a 61-yard interception return from Johnson. The Hilltoppers piled up 311 yards of total offense in the first half and punted just one time in putting the game away quickly. Western Kentucky averaged 9.1 yards per play in the first half, rolling up 95 yards and three rushing scores to go along with a 13 of 20 passing performance from White for 216 yards in the half. Despite such dominance, Florida International held a commanding edge in time of possession, controlling the ball for 19:31 in the first two quarters, while Western Kentucky had the football for just 10:29.
UP NEXT
Florida International: The Golden Panthers have a bye next week, but return to action on Nov. 19 against Marshall at home.
Western Kentucky: The Hilltoppers play host to North Texas next Saturday for their final regular-season home game.
