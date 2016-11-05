Hedman and Kucherov help Lightning beat Devils 4-1

Victor Hedman and Nikita Kucherov both had a goal and an assist, Brayden Point scored his first NHL goal and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New Jersey Devils 4-1 on Saturday night.
Brian Boyle also scored for Tampa Bay, and Ben Bishop made 37 saves.
New Jersey got a goal from Damon Severson. Cory Schneider stopped 31 shots
Hedman put Tampa Bay up 2-1 with 11:33 left in the second from the blue line.
Shortly before Hedman's goal, Severson hit the post and Kucherov had his backhander go off the cross bar and then get swept off the goal line by Schneider's stick.
Point, in his 12th NHL games, made it 3-1 at 5:01 of the third when he redirected Kucherov's shot during a power play.
Kucherov added a goal later in the third and has three goals and eight points over his last four games.
Boyle tied it at 1 at 2:25 of the second off a cross-ice pass from Hedman, who tied Dan Boyle for the most career assists by a Tampa Bay defenseman with 187.
Tampa Bay outshot the Devils 21-8 during the second.
Severson scored from the slot at 14:39 of the first. Both of his goals this season have come against Tampa Bay.
Lightning defenseman Anton Stralman went to the locker room midway through the first after a hard check into the boards by Taylor Hall. He returned 7 minutes into the second and assisted on Kucherov's goal.
NOTES: Tampa Bay has allowed the first goal in eight of 12 games. ... The Lightning took two of three in the season series with the Devils that was completed in a 22 day span. ... Tampa Bay LW Jonathan Drouin, who took a high hit Tuesday, has resumed skating but sat out this second straight game.
UP NEXT
Devils: Complete back-to-back road games Sunday night at Carolina.
Lightning: Play at Florida Monday night.
