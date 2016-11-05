Tarasenko's OT goal lifts Blues past Blue Jackets 2-1

Jay Bouwmeester tied it in early the third period and Vladimir Tarasenko scored the winner late in overtime to lift the St. Louis Blues to a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blues Jackets on Saturday night.
Carter Hutton stopped 20 shots for his second win of the season, helping the Blues improve to 4-1-1 at home this season and have give them five wins in the last six meetings with the Blue Jackets at Scottrade Center.
Josh Anderson scored for Columbus, who was coming off a 10-0 win against Montreal the previous night and snapped a three-game winning streak. Curtis McElhinney finished with 28 saves.
Bouwmeester ripped a shot past McElhinney from the left dot at 2:16 of the third with his first goal since Feb. 22, 2016, against San Jose.
Tarasenko's wrister with 43 seconds on the clock in overtime broke his seven-game goal-scoring drought.
Comments