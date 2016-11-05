Sports

November 5, 2016 7:08 PM

Tarasenko's OT goal lifts Blues past Blue Jackets 2-1

By JOE HARRIS Associated Press
ST. LOUIS

Jay Bouwmeester tied it in early the third period and Vladimir Tarasenko scored the winner late in overtime to lift the St. Louis Blues to a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blues Jackets on Saturday night.

Carter Hutton stopped 20 shots for his second win of the season, helping the Blues improve to 4-1-1 at home this season and have give them five wins in the last six meetings with the Blue Jackets at Scottrade Center.

Josh Anderson scored for Columbus, who was coming off a 10-0 win against Montreal the previous night and snapped a three-game winning streak. Curtis McElhinney finished with 28 saves.

Bouwmeester ripped a shot past McElhinney from the left dot at 2:16 of the third with his first goal since Feb. 22, 2016, against San Jose.

Tarasenko's wrister with 43 seconds on the clock in overtime broke his seven-game goal-scoring drought.

