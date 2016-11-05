No. 14 West Virginia hands Kansas 40th straight road loss

2:14 Chris Petersen on UW's 2018 game vs. Auburn Pause

4:13 WR Dante Pettis discusses his game-winning punt-return TD

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

6:30 Pierce County ballot processing: The hard work of democracy

0:29 18-year-old sentenced in connection to sexual assault of Lakebay girl

2:13 Pete Carroll "No change" in Seahawks' waiting for Kam Chancellor to heal

6:29 Revisiting Carbon Glacier 10 years after epic Mount Rainier flood

1:59 Tre Weed lifts Sumner over Glacier Peak

1:10 Bonney Lake woman hit by stray bullet fired at fleeing car thief