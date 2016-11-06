Mississippi QB Chad Kelly tears ACL, out for season

Mississippi quarterback Chad Kelly will miss the rest of the season because of a torn ACL and a torn lateral meniscus in his right knee.
The 6-foot-2 senior was hurt Saturday in the Rebels' victory over Georgia Southern. The school announced the injury following Kelly's MRI on Sunday, and said he would have surgery this week.
Kelly has thrown for a Southeastern Conference-leading 2,758 yards, 19 touchdown and eight interceptions this season. He threw for more than 4,000 yards as a junior and led Ole Miss to a Sugar Bowl win over Oklahoma State.
Ole Miss hasn't had nearly as much success this season. The Rebels have a 4-5 record and will now likely turn to redshirt freshman Jason Pellerin as they try to become bowl eligible.
