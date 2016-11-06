NHL Capsules

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored a go-ahead goal late in the second period on an assist from Connor McDavid, giving the Edmonton Oilers a 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night.
Edmonton's Jonas Gustavsson made 22 saves and Tyler Pitlick scored a tying goal for the Oilers late in the first period.
The Pacific Division-leading Oilers have won two straight, playing their first set of back-to-back games this season, after losing three in a row.
Justin Abdelkader put the Red Wings up 1-0 midway through the first period on a power play, and Jimmy Howard made 26 saves.
Detroit has lost five straight after winning six consecutive games.
BLUES 5, AVALANCHE 1
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robby Fabbri and Jori Lehtera each scored in the first 3:35 and St. Louis beat Colorado.
St. Louis entered with 26 goals in 12 games this season and hadn't scored more than two goals in any of its past six games.
The Blues have won 10 of their last 12 games against Colorado dating to April 2011. Jake Allen stopped 22 shots for St. Louis.
Matt Duchene got his sixth goal for Colorado. Semyon Varlamov stopped 20 of 25 shots, and Calvin Pickard had three saves in the third period for the Avs.
DEVILS 4, HURRICANES 1
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Michael Cammalleri got his first three goals of the season, lifting New Jersey over Carolina for its first road victory.
Cammalleri scored twice in the second period and again midway through the third for his sixth career hat trick. Captain Andy Greene scored into an empty net for New Jersey.
The Devils improve to 1-3-2 away from home. Keith Kinkaid got his first win of the season behind 33 saves.
Carolina's Andrej Nestrasil scored with 6:59 left in the third period. Eddie Lack stopped 17 shots in his first home start.
Comments