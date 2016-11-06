Sports

Cousins, Gay help Kings top Raptors 96-91 to end skid

By DANIEL GIRARD Associated Press
TORONTO

DeMarcus Cousins had 22 points and 14 rebounds, Rudy Gay scored 23 against his former team and the Sacramento Kings beat the Toronto Raptors 96-91 on Sunday night.

Gay had nine points in the fourth quarter as the Kings (3-5) snapped a four-game losing streak by winning the finale of their five-game road trip.

DeMar DeRozan led the Raptors (4-2) with 23 points, the first time this season he's been held under 30. Kyle Lowry added 15 points for Toronto, which had a three-game winning streak snapped.

With center Jonas Valanciunas out with a sore knee, rookie Jakob Poeltl started for Toronto. But he was in foul trouble all night and eventually fouled out with six points and four rebounds in 19 minutes.

