Multiple sources say the Mariners acquired veteran catcher Carlos Ruiz on Sunday in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Mariners acquired veteran catcher Carlos Ruiz in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night, according to multiple sources, although there was no confirmation from either club.
News of the trade broke in a Twitter post by Jon Heyman of www.fanragsports.com. A subsequent Twitter report by Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times said the Dodgers will receive left-handed pitcher Vidal Nuno in return.
The Dodgers hold a $4.5 million option on Ruiz, 37, with a $500,000 buyout. The Mariners will pick up that option.
Nuno, 29, will be eligible this winter for arbitration for the first time in his career after going 1-1 with a 3.53 ERA in 55 games, including one start. He is a four-year veteran who made $532,900 in 2016.
Ruiz is an 11-year veteran who spent his career with Philadelphia before an Aug. 25 trade sent him to the Dodgers as part of a multiplayer deal. He batted a combined .264 in 2016 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 62 games.
The trade positions Ruiz to replace Chris Iannetta as the backup to catcher Mike Zunino. Iannetta became a free agent last week when the Mariners chose not to exercise a $4.5 million option in his contract for 2017.
Iannetta, 33, finished 2016 with a .210 average in 94 games with seven homers and 24 RBIs.
Comments