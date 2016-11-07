Injured Austria midfielder Junuzovic to miss Ireland game

The Austrian football federation says Bremen midfielder Zlatko Junuzovic has been ruled out of Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Ireland and a friendly against Slovakia because of a knee injury.
Coach Marcel Koller has called up Karim Onisiwo as a replacement for Junuzovic. The Mainz midfielder made his debut in a friendly against Switzerland a year ago but hasn't played for the national team since.
Junuzovic is the third regular starter for Austria to miss the Ireland game because of injury after goalkeeper Robert Almer (knee) and defender Sebastian Proedl (groin) were sidelined.
Austria plays Ireland, which shares the lead in qualifying Group D with Serbia, in Vienna on Saturday before hosting Slovakia three days later.
