The 157 free agents (q-has until Nov. 14 to accept $17.2 million qualfiying offer):
BALTIMORE (10) — Pedro Alvarez, dh; Michael Bourn, of; Brian Duensing, lhp; Tommy Hunter, rhp; Logan Ondrusek, rhp; Steve Pearce, 1b; Nolan Reimold, of; Drew Stubbs, of; q-Mark Trumbo, of; Matt Wieters, c.
BOSTON (5) — Ryan Hanigan, c; Aaron Hill, 3b; Junichi Tazawa, rhp; Koji Uehara, rhp; Brad Ziegler, rhp.
CHICAGO (4) — Matt Albers, rhp; Alex Avila, c; Austin Jackson, of; Justin Morneau, dh.
CLEVELAND (4) — Marlon Byrd, of; Coco Crisp, of; Rajai Davis, of; Mike Napoli, 1b.
DETROIT (3) — Erick Aybar, ss; Casey McGehee, 3b; Jarrod Saltalamacchia, c.
HOUSTON (4) — Jason Castro, c; Doug Fister, rhp; Colby Rasmus, of; Luis Valbuena, 3b.
KANSAS CITY (6) — Drew Butera, c; Luke Hochevar, rhp; Kris Medlen, rhp; Kendrys Morales, dh; Peter Moylan, rhp; Edinson Volquez, rhp.
LOS ANGELES (6) — Andrew Bailey, rhp; Jhoulys Chacin, rhp; Tim Lincecum, rhp; Geovany Soto, c; Jered Weaver, rhp; Chris Wilson, lhp.
MINNESOTA (1) — Kurt Suzuki, c.
NEW YORK (2) — Billy Butler, of; Mark Teixeira, 1b.
OAKLAND (2) — Ross Detwiler, lhp; Sam Fuld, of.
SEATTLE (5) — Franklin Gutierrez, of; Chris Iannetta, c; Dae-ho Lee, 1b; Adam Lind, 1b; Drew Storen, rhp.
TAMPA BAY (3) — Kevin Jepsen, rhp; Logan Morisson, 1b; Alexei Ramirez, ss.
TEXAS (6) — Carlos Beltran, of; q-Ian Desmond, of; Carlos Gomez, of; Derek Holland, lhp; Colby Lewis, rhp; Mitch Moreland, 1b.
TORONTO (9) — q-Jose Bautista, of; Joaquin Benoit, rhp; Brett Cecil, lhp; R.A. Dickey, rhp; q-Edwin Encarnacion, dh; Scott Feldman, rhp; Gavin Floyd, rhp; Dioner Navarro, c; Michael Saunders, of.
ARIZONA (2) — Daniel Hudson, rhp; Rickie Weeks, of.
ATLANTA (3) — Emilio Bonifacio, of; Eric O'Flaherty, lhp; A.J. Pierzynski, c.
CHICAGO (9) — Trevor Cahill, rhp; Aroldis Chapman, lhp; Chris Coghlan, of; q-Dexter Fowler, of; Jason Hammel, rhp; Munenori Kawasaki, 2b-3b; David Ross, c; Joe Smith, rhp; Travis Wood, lhp.
CINCINNATI (2) — Ross Ohlendorf, rhp; Alfredo Simon, rhp.
COLORADO (6) — Jorge De La Rosa, lhp; Daniel Descalso, inf; Nick Hundley, c; Boone Logan, lhp; Ryan Raburn, of; Mark Reynolds, 1b.
LOS ANGELES (9) — Brett Anderson, lhp; Joe Blanton, rhp; Jesse Chavez, rhp; Rich Hill, lhp; J.P. Howell, lhp; q-Kenley Jansen, rhp; Josh Reddick, of; q-Justin Turner, 3b; Chase Utley, 2b.
MIAMI (7) — Andrew Cashner, rhp; Mike Dunn, lhp; Jeff Francoeur, of; Chris Johnson, 1b-3b; Jeff Mathis, c; Dustin McGowan, rhp; Fernando Rodney, rhp.
MILWAUKEE (2) — Blaine Boyer, rhp; Chris Capuano, lhp.
NEW YORK (9) — Jerry Blevins, lhp; q-Yoenis Cespedes, of; Bartolo Colon, rhp; Alejandro De Aza, of; Kelly Johnson, 2b-3b; James Loney, 1b; Jon Niese, lhp; Fernando Salas, rhp; q-Neil Walker, 2b.
PHILADELPHIA (7) — Andres Blanco, 3b; Peter Bourjos, of; A.J. Ellis, c; q-Jeremy Hellickson, rhp; David Hernandez, rhp; Ryan Howard, 1b; Charlie Morton, rhp.
PITTSBURGH (5) — Neftali Feliz, rhp; Matt Joyce, of; Ivan Nova, rhp; Sean Rodriguez, inf; Ryan Vogelsong, rhp.
ST. LOUIS (3) — Brandon Moss, 1b-of; Jordan Walden, rhp; Jerome Williams, rhp.
SAN DIEGO (6) — Edwin Jackson, rhp; Jon Jay, of; Brandon Morrow, rhp; Clayton Richard, lhp; Adam Rosales, 3b; Carlos Villanueva, rhp.
SAN FRANCISCO (8) — Gordon Beckham, 2b; Gregor Blanco, of; Santiago Casilla, rhp; Javier Lopez, lhp; Joe Nathan, rhp; Angel Pagan, of; Jake Peavy, rhp; Sergio Romo, rhp.
WASHINGTON (9) — Matt Belisle, rhp; Sean Burnett, lhp; Stephen Drew, 2b; Chris Heisey, of; Mat Latos, rhp; Mark Melancon, rhp; Yusmeiro Petit, rhp; Wilson Ramos, c; Marc Rzepczynski, lhp.
