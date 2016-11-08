D'backs won't bring Williams, Grace back on coaching staff

Two of the Diamondbacks' best-known former players will not be retained on the team's coaching staff under new manager Torey Lovullo.
Arizona general manager Steve Hazen confirmed Tuesday that third base coach Matt Williams and assistant hitting coach Mark Grace will not return.
Williams was the third baseman and Grace the first baseman on the Diamondbacks' 2001 World Series championship team.
Hazen says "they were difficult decisions" and added that for any new manager, "there's chances there will be those changes."
Hazen was assistant general manager of the Boston Red Sox before he was hired by the Diamondbacks three weeks ago to replace the fired Dave Stewart. He says he's well aware of the place Williams and Grace have in Diamondbacks history.
