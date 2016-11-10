Jones, Wilson help Duke upset No. 15 North Carolina 28-27

4:15 Lorenzo Romar discusses UW's 2017 recruiting class Pause

2:36 UW offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith discusses USC's defense

1:27 Lorenzo Romar discusses 2017 signee Michael Porter Jr.

1:09 Fire bombings in Thurston County

2:13 Pete Carroll on Russell Wilson's health, Seahawks playing at Patriots

4:23 Friends, family discuss Young Hills

4:00 Seahawks CB Richard Sherman on Bills FG, kicker's wife's anger at him

3:35 Behind the scenes at new Tacoma opera 'Fiery Jade'

0:45 Donald Trump supporters cheer election results in Lakewood