Johansson, Capitals cool off Blackhawks with 3-2 win

Marcus Johansson scored at 2:20 of overtime, Braden Holtby made 32 saves and the Washington Capitals snapped Chicago's seven-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory over the Blackhawks on Friday night.
Jay Beagle scored two goals, giving him three on the season, and the Capitals won for the sixth time in seven games in the opener of a three-game trip.
Washington defenseman Dmitry Orlov made a nice pass to Johansson for the one-timer that beat Corey Crawford on the glove side. It was Johansson's seventh goal of the season.
Marian Hossa had a goal and an assist for Chicago, which extended its point streak to 10 games. Defenseman Brian Campbell also scored, and Crawford finished with 24 stops.
The Blackhawks played without center Artem Anisimov, who was scratched after he left Wednesday night's 2-1 overtime win at St. Louis with an upper-body injury. Anisimov, who has eight goals and nine assists in 14 games, could return as soon as Sunday against Montreal.
Chicago was trailing 2-1 when it pulled Crawford for an extra attacker with 2:13 to go. It broke through for the tying score when Artemi Panarin's shot went off the stick of Washington defenseman Brooks Orpik and trickled through to Hossa on the side of the crease for his seventh goal in eight games.
Washington jumped in front in the first after Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov was sent off for holding Hossa. Defenseman Matt Niskanen made a great diving play to knock the puck out of the Washington zone, starting a 2-on-1 with T.J. Oshie and Beagle.
Oshie made a nice saucer pass to Beagle, who knocked it in for his first career short-handed goal. It was his first point since he scored his first goal of the season in a victory at Winnipeg on Nov. 1.
Campbell responded with a tying power-play goal just 22 seconds later, but Beagle skated behind the net for a nifty wraparound and a 2-1 Washington lead at 14:44.
It turned into a goaltender battle from there, with Crawford and Holtby taking turns frustrating would-be scorers.
Holtby stopped a big drive by Brent Seabrook late in the first and made a right blocker stop on Panarin early in the third.
Justin Williams got open for a nice look late in the second, but Crawford used a blocker to knock it over the net. He also made a glove save on John Carlson with 12:18 left in the third.
Crawford went to the locker room with 7:02 left in the second, replaced by Scott Darling, but he quickly returned to the ice.
NOTES: Vinnie Hinostroza replaced Anisimov in the lineup. C Tyler Motte (lower body) and D Michal Rozsival also were inactive. ... The Capitals scratched RW Brett Connolly and D Nate Schmidt. ... The Blackhawks and Capitals also play on Jan. 13 in Washington.
UP NEXT
Capitals: Visit Carolina on Saturday night.
Blackhawks: Host Montreal on Sunday night.
