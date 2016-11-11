Tinkle leads Beavers past Prairie View A&M

Tres Tinkle had 20 points and 15 rebounds and Drew Eubanks added 14 points, eight rebounds and tied a school record with seven blocks Friday night as Oregon State cruised past Prairie View A&M 78-58 in the season opener.
JaQuori McLaughlin, playing his first college game, scored 12 points off the bench for the Beavers.
Daquan Cook had 14 points and four steals and L.J. Westbrook scored 13 points for the Panthers.
Both teams shot poorly, but Oregon State made 37 of 49 free throws, while the Panthers only went to the line 17 times in the game. The Beavers also outrebounded the Panthers 48-33.
The Beavers went on a 17-2 run, capped by a pair of Cheikh N'diaye free throws, to take a 25-11 lead with 6:10 left in the first half.
Oregon State led 36-22 at the break and was ahead by double digits the entire second half.
