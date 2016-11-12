Chicago State opens season with 97-89 win over Illinois Tech

Clemmye Owens V had a career-high 26 points, Fred Sims Jr. scored 19 and Chicago State opened its season with a 97-89 win over Division III Illinois Tech on Saturday night.
Deionte Simmons added 14 points and gave the Cougars a 90-80 lead on a basket with 2:18 left in the game. The Scarlet Hawks closed it within five points in the final minute but got no closer.
Owens made 5 of 6 from 3-point range and Chicago State made 12 of 23. The Cougars forced 20 turnovers while Illinois Tech had a 38-32 edge on the boards.
Anthony Mosley Jr. had 27 points, Malik Howze scored 26 and Samuel Rarick had 12 points and 15 rebounds. Jake Digiorgio also scored 12.
Illinois Tech never led and trailed by 19 in the middle of the second half but had a 14-0 run to close its deficit to 80-75.
