Holder, Helgeland lead Jacksonville over Denver 92-84

J.R. Holder scored 30 points, and Cody Helgeland added 20 as Jacksonville beat Denver 92-84 on Saturday night In the season opener for both teams.
Holder was 9 of 12 from the field and made 10 of 14 free throws. Helgeland was 5 of 10 from the floor and made all seven free-throw attempts. Darien Fernandez chipped in 12 points.
Joe Rosga made nine 3-pointers and finished with a career-best 30 points on 10-of-17 shooting to lead Denver. Daniel Amigo added 14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
The Dolphins had a 16-point lead with about three minutes left. Denver closed on a 15-4 spurt to pull to 86-81 with 42 seconds left but didn't get closer. Rosga made two 3-pointers and Ade Murkey scored four points during the stretch for the Pioneers.
It was the first meeting between the schools.
