Tate announces retirement after loss at UFC 205 to former pupil

Former women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate retired Saturday after her upset loss by decision at UFC 205 to her former "The Ultimate Fighter" reality television series student Raquel Pennington of Colorado.
"It's not my time anymore," said Tate, who lost her belt to Amanda Nunes in July. "It's because of the result."
Pennington, en route to her fourth consecutive victory (by scores of 29-28, 30-27, 30-27) outworked Tate, a Tacoma native who trains in Las Vegas, and landed effective jabs on the No. 1 contender Tate.
Tate briefly held the bantamweight belt after a March victor over Holly Holm. Tate lost the belt to Amanda Nunes in the main event of UFC 200 on July 9.
Comments