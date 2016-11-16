Penguins' Murray leaves game vs. Capitals after hit to head

Stanley Cup-winning goaltender Matt Murray left the Pittsburgh Penguins' game against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night after taking an accidental hit to the head from teammate Evgeni Malkin.
Late in the first period, Malkin went to shove Capitals defenseman Karl Alzner and hit Murray, whose mask came off. Murray went down to the ice in pain, talked to an athletic trainer and skated off.
Marc-Andre Fleury came in cold to replace Murray with 23.7 seconds left in the first. Malkin was given a double-minor for roughing, and T.J. Oshie scored a power-play goal with 7.9 seconds remaining to give Washington a 3-0 lead.
Murray allowed two goals on 14 shots in 19:36 of action. He missed the start of the season after breaking his hand at the World Cup of Hockey.
Fleury led Pittsburgh out to start the second period as Murray sat at the end of the visitors' bench wearing a baseball cap. The team did not immediately give an official update on Murray's status.
Murray entered the game 4-0-0 with a 1.25 goals-against average and .961 save percentage this season.
Comments