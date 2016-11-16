Beachem, Colson lead Irish romp over Seattle 92-49

2:43 Richard Sherman stumps - again- for Seahawks teammate Doug Baldwin, others for Pro Bowl Pause

1:50 Doug Baldwin praising Russell Wilson for his TD catches after win over Patriots

2:49 Pete Carroll on why Seahawks waived Christine Michael, facing Eagles

4:00 Seahawks CB Richard Sherman on Bills FG, kicker's wife's anger at him

2:40 Pete Carroll on Seahawks beating "the best" at New England

3:40 Pete Carroll still jazzed day after Seahawks' win at New England

0:53 Woman shot and killed in Tacoma's North End

3:33 Predicting a liquid natural gas spill

2:18 Sax! Tacoma saxophonist Erik Steighner on why classical sax is the best sax