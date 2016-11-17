Sports

November 17, 2016 6:11 PM

Harvard routs Fisher College 78-51

The Associated Press
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Justin Bassey scored 14 points on an efficient 4 of 6 from the field and Harvard cruised to a 78-51 win over NAIA Fisher College on Thursday night.

Corey Johnson hit four 3-pointers for 12 points while Seth Towns added 11 points for the Crimson (1-1), who shot just 41.8 percent from the field but grabbed 18 offensive rebounds and held a 51-34 edge overall on the glass.

Cooper Neal and Kyle Holmes each scored 10 points for the Eagles, with Neal adding a game-high 10 rebounds.

Fisher led briefly in the early stages of the game, but the Crimson seized the lead for good on a Tommy McCarthy 3 with 12:47 left in the half. McCarthy's trey sparked a 12-2 Harvard run which gave the Crimson a 21-11 lead, which they pushed to 41-19 at the break.

Fisher never seriously threatened in the second half.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Running back Thomas Rawls pumped to play for Seahawks on Sunday

View more video

Sports Videos