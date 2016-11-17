Panthers WR Benjamin heads to locker room with injury

Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin has been taken to the locker room with an apparent left shoulder injury.
Benjamin was injured early in the second quarter of Carolina's game against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night.
The team hasn't announced the specifics of the injury — or whether or not Benjamin will return — but trainers were rubbing his left shoulder after he was tackled awkwardly following a 19-yard reception.
Benjamin entered the game second on the team with 43 receptions for 627 yards and four touchdowns.
