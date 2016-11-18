Weatherspoon's 25 lead Mississippi State to 60-68 win

Quinndary Weatherspoon had a career-high 25 points to lead Mississippi State past Boise State 80-68 at the Charleston Classic on Friday night.
Weatherspoon had 19 points in the first half as the Bulldogs (2-1) opened up a double-digit lead and kept control of things against the Broncos (1-2).
Weatherspoon scored 19 points on Thursday, but it didn't help as the Bulldogs trailed UCF 47-19 in the first half on the way to a big loss. This time, Weatherspoon made sure his cold-shooting team did not fall behind.
Tied at 18-all, Weatherspoon scored 11 straight points to move in front 29-25. His teammates joined in, going on a 26-11 run encompassing the halves to lead 55-36 on Weatherspoon's basket with 14:13 left.
Weatherspoon, a quick, 6-foot-4 sophomore, made nine of 12 shots and topped his previous high of 24 points set against Vanderbilt last February.
Chandler Hutchison and Paris Austin had 13 points each to top Boise State.
Tyson Carter added 15 points for the Bulldogs.
BIG PICTURE
Mississippi State recovered from an awful effort against UCF — the Bulldogs trailed by 28 points in the first half — to defeat Boise State. There are still plenty of issues that need attention, however. The Bulldogs settled for way too many outside shots (they were just 2 of 15 from behind the arc the first 20 minutes) and post players Schneider Herard, Aric Holman and E.J. Datcher all struggled with their touch around the basket, combining to go 6 of 15 from the field against the Broncos.
Boise State needs to find a second option when prime scorer Hutchison is off target, out of synch or on the bench with foul trouble as he was against Mississippi State. No one rose to the occasion for Boise State.
UP NEXT
Mississippi State will play UTEP for fifth place at the Charleston Classic on Sunday.
Boise State will play Western Michigan — an all-Broncos matchup — for seventh place at the Charleston Classic on Sunday.
