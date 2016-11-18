Andrew White leads Syracuse in rout over Monmouth

Andrew White scored 18 points, Taurean Thompson added 12 and Syracuse routed overmatched Monmouth 71-50 on Friday night.
The Orange (3-0) led 37-29 at the half. The Hawks (1-2) shot 21 percent from the field were 1 of 18 from 3-point range in the second half. For the game, the Hawks shot 31 percent and were 4 of 29 from on 3-pointers.
Syracuse outscored Monmouth 34-21 in the second half.
Tyus Battle added nine points, and Frank Howard had eight points and six assists for Syracuse. Tyler Lydon had four blocks.
Justin Robinson led the Hawks with 11 points, and Collin Stewart had eight.
The matchup brought together two teams that ended up on opposite sides of the NCAA Tournament bubble last season. Syracuse made it in as a surprising No. 10 seed and reached the Final Four. Monmouth recorded the most wins in program history en route to a 28-8 record and the regular-season MAAC championship, but was denied a tournament bid.
The teams played a mostly nip-and-tuck first half with Syracuse enjoying a 37-29 halftime advantage. White had a blistering 20 minutes scoring 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting, including three 3-pointers. He was shut out in the second going 0-of-5.
BIG PICTURE
Monmouth: The Hawks followed up a heartbreaking loss at South Carolina with a poor performance Friday but should be able to right the ship against Cornell.
Syracuse: This was the biggest test for the Orange so far and Syracuse passed with flying colors.
UP NEXT
Monmouth returns home to face Cornell on Tuesday night.
Syracuse continues its homestand Tuesday night against South Carolina State.
Comments