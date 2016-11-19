Terrell powers No. 14 Western Michigan past Buffalo 38-0

Zach Terrell to Corey Davis, all day long for No. 14 Western Michigan.
The Broncos' prolific passing combination just overwhelmed lowly Buffalo.
Terrell passed for a career-high 445 yards and four touchdowns, helping Western Michigan remain undefeated with a 38-0 victory on Saturday.
"Zach Terrell is the finest football player and finest man I've ever met in my entire life," Broncos coach P.J. Fleck said. "Whatever trophy lists he's on, he should win them all or it's a disgrace."
Davis had 13 catches for 173 yards and two touchdowns, breaking the Mid-American Conference record for career receptions. Davis also holds the MAC records for career yards receiving and touchdown catches.
Davis also moved closer to the Football Bowl Subdivision career receiving record. His 4,987 yards ranks second behind Trevor Insley's 5,005.
"It means I throw the ball to him a lot," Terrell said. "It's a tremendous testament to Corey. He's a true professional and anybody that doubts Corey Davis is nuts because he will prove you wrong."
Michael Henry added six receptions for 121 yards as the Broncos (11-0, 7-0, No. 21 CFP) stayed in contention for a major bowl bid. They need a win against Toledo next week and a victory in the MAC championship to have a chance at the Cotton Bowl.
Jordan Johnson had 95 yards rushing for the Bulls (2-9, 1-6), who lost their third straight game. Grant Rohach, who filled in for injured starter Tyree Jackson, threw for 140 yards.
"Execution's not where it should be for us to have a chance to beat a team like this," Buffalo coach Lance Leipold said.
After a scoreless opening quarter, the Broncos controlled the action the rest of the way.
Terrell found Davis for a 22-yard touchdown with 8:16 left in the second quarter, and then passed to Jarvion Franklin for a 20-yard touchdown with 2 minutes left in the half.
The Broncos padded their lead in the third quarter on Butch Hampton's 30-yard field goal and Terrell's 65-yard touchdown pass to Henry.
Western Michigan's defense recorded its second shutout this season. The Broncos beat Akron 41-0 on Oct. 15 for their first shutout since 2006.
THE TAKEAWAY
Buffalo: The Bulls continue to struggle in Leipold's second season. Buffalo has been outscored 361-179 this year, including 246-123 in conference play. The Bulls couldn't find an offensive rhythm without Jackson, who missed the game with a leg injury. Buffalo was shut out for the first time since 2011.
Western Michigan: The Broncos and No. 1 Alabama are the only unbeaten teams left in the FBS. Western Michigan, which won its program-best 11th game this season, hadn't shut out two teams in the same season since 2000.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Western Michigan could move up in The Associated Press Top 25 after No. 11 Utah lost 30-28 to Oregon.
TREMENDOUS TURNAROUND
After finishing the 2013 season 1-11, which was Fleck's first in Kalamazoo, the Broncos have a chance to go 12-0 with a win over Toledo.
"We lost plenty a couple years ago," Terrell said. "There's no letdown because guys that have been here understand what it's like to basically lose every game. We know what that feeling is like."
LOPSIDED STATS
The Broncos finished with 626 yards of total offense, compared to Buffalo's 268. The Bulls never advanced inside the Broncos' 20-yard line.
"You could see the talent they have at the skill positions and the explosiveness at multiple spots on offense that make it difficult for us to slow them down," Leipold said.
UP NEXT
Buffalo: The Bulls finish the season next week at Bowling Green, which owns a 10-3 record against Buffalo.
Western Michigan: The Broncos host Toledo on Friday with a spot in the MAC championship game on the line. Toledo leads the all-time series against Western Michigan, 42-29.
Comments