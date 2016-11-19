Murray State overtakes Green Bay in 93-77 win

Jonathan Stark scored 21 points, including four 3-pointers, and dished out seven assists to lead Murray State past Green Bay for a 93-77 win Saturday night.
Gilbert Thomas Jr. and Jerami Grace added 12 points apiece for Murray State (2-1), Jachai Taylor had 11 points and Damarcus Croaker 10. The Racers shot 52 percent from the floor but were outrebounded 49-42.
Trailing by four early in the second half, Murray State edged into the lead during an 8-0 spurt that included a bucket from Terrell Miller Jr. and back-to-back 3-pointers from Stark to make it 54-50 with 17:02 left. Thomas's layup five minutes later stretched Murray State's advantage to 67-57 and the margin remained at double figures the rest of the way.
Green Bay (1-2) got 17 points and nine rebounds from Charles Cooper. Trevor Anderson added 15 points and Turner Botz got 12 points on 4-for-11 shooting from 3-point range for the Phoenix.
