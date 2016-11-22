Jets re-sign WR/KR Jeremy Ross for third stint this season

The New York Jets have re-signed wide receiver/kick returner Jeremy Ross, who is back for his third stint with the team this season.
The team also announced Tuesday that it waived linebacker Taiwan Jones to make room on the active roster for Ross.
Ross was signed as an unrestricted free agent in April, was among the Jets' final cuts in September, was re-signed later that month and released on Oct. 11.
He has returned two kickoffs for 52 yards and has six fair catches on punt returns for New York.
Jones, an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State in 2015, was also among the Jets' last cuts this preseason. He was re-signed on Oct. 26 and made his regular-season NFL debut at Cleveland four days later. Jones played on the special teams unit the past three games.
