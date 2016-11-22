Ray's 33 carries Kennesaw St past Alabama St 79-72

Kendrick Ray scored a career-high 33 points, Aubrey Williams had 17 points and 13 rebounds and Kennesaw State held off Alabama State 79-72 on Tuesday night.
Ray was 11 of 22 from the field with three 3-pointers and went 8 of 9 from the line in playing all 40 minutes for his second-straight 30-point game and fourth of his career.
The Hornets trailed 40-39 at the half but were up 52-50 with 14:14 to play after a Tony Armstrong layup. Nick Masterson's jumper tied the game and Ray's dunk at 12:46 put the Owls (2-3) up for good.
Alabama State trailed by 11 with 6:23 to play, clawed back within three but had no answer for Ray, who scored 12 points in the last four minutes. The Owls were 12 of 14 from the free-throw line in the second half.
Armstrong had 19 points for the Hornets (0-4) and Rodney Simeon added 16. The Hornets made eight treys but were just 1 of 10 in the second half.
