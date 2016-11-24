Davis scores 25, Northern Colorado beats Sacred Heart 81-59

Jordan Davis tied a career high with 25 points, grabbed a career-best 12 rebounds and had seven assists to help Northern Colorado beat Sacred Heart 81-59 in the Las Vegas Invitational on Thursday.
Davis, a sophomore, has scored at least 20 points in each game this season. D.J. Miles, a junior college transfer who had scored seven total points this season, hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points — both career highs. Jonah Radebaugh added 14 points, hitting 4-of-5 3-pointers.
Northern Colorado (2-3) opened the second half with a 23-2 run to open a 60-38 lead with 11 minutes to play. Davis had nine points and Radebaugh added eight, including two 3s, during that stretch and the Bears led by at least 19 the rest of the way.
Quincy McKnight led Sacred Heart (1-4) with 11 points. The Pioneers, who have lost three in a row, shot 22 percent (6 of 27) after halftime.
UNC made 31 of 62 from the field, including a season-high 54 percent (13 of 24) from 3-point range.
Comments