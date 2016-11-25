USC or Colorado? Huskies say they don’t care who they face in Pac-12 title game

2:44 Washington's Dante Pettis, John Ross discuss Apple Cup victory Pause

3:06 Washington head coach Chris Petersen discusses Apple Cup victory

1:44 Washington QB Jake Browning discusses Apple Cup victory

2:45 DBs coach Jimmy Lake previews the Apple Cup

1:31 Arson a possible cause of fire at Our Savior Lutheran Chuch

4:56 The News Tribune's All Area high school football team

2:25 Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on game status of Earl Thomas, Justin Britt, more

2:09 The ski season begins at Crystal Mountain

1:56 Give InKind to coordinate helping friends and family