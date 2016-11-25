Sports

November 25, 2016 8:41 PM

Cooke scores 20, Dayton beats Portland in Wooden Legacy

By JILL PAINTER LOPEZ The Associated Press
FULLERTON, Calif.

Charles Cooke scored 20 points and Scoochie Smith added 17 as Dayton cruised to an 84-74 victory over Portland on Friday in the Wooden Legacy Tournament.

Five players scored in double figures for Dayton (3-2), which advanced to the fifth-place game against New Mexico on Sunday in Anaheim.

The Flyers scored inside the paint early and often and shot the ball well from long range, making 10 of 22 3-pointers.

Alex Wintering scored a game-high 31 points — including 15 from the free-throw line — and added eight assists but also had eight turnovers for Portland.

Portland (3-2) won three games in a row to start the season before falling to No. 14 UCLA and Dayton in the tournament. Portland plays Cal State Northridge in the seventh-place game on Sunday.

Portland outrebounded Dayton 34-27 and cut the lead to three points early in the second half but that's as close as it would get the rest of the way.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Huskies celebrate after beating Cougars in Apple Cup

View more video

Sports Videos