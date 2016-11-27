Pacers send Clippers to first two-game skid, win 91-70

Glenn Robinson III and Myles Turner each scored 17 points to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 91-70 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night.
Blake Griffin had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Clippers, who have lost two in a row for the first time this season. Chris Paul added 13 points.
Al Jefferson and Rodney Stuckey created a spark off the bench for the Pacers. Jefferson finished with 16 points and eight rebounds, while Stuckey had 12 points to help Indiana win two straight for just the second time this season.
Indiana went on a 12-2 run at the start of the second half and took a 62-44 lead after Robinson's 3-pointer with 6:48 left in the third quarter.
Monta Ellis made a 3-pointer at the start of the fourth quarter and Jefferson scored to put the Pacers ahead 79-58 with 10:49 to play.
With All-Star forward Paul George on the bench nursing a sore left ankle for the second straight game, Indiana got off to a slow start, but settled in on defense and forced the Clippers to turn it over 11 times in the first quarter.
Robinson, though, showed no signs of trouble filling in for George. After scoring a career-high 20 points against Brooklyn on Friday, Robinson scored six points in the first quarter and had 10 by halftime in his fourth start this season.
The Clippers couldn't get their offense going again after falling 108-97 in Detroit on Friday.
TIP-INS
Clippers: Los Angeles shot just 31.4 percent from the field and was 4 of 24 from 3-point range. . The Clippers had six turnovers by the 5:04 mark in the first quarter and finished the game with 20.
Pacers: Turner had 12 rebounds and Robinson had six. . Thaddeus Young had 11 points and six rebounds. . Along with George, the Pacers were without guard C.J. Miles and forward Kevin Seraphin, who are out with left knee injuries.
UP NEXT
Clippers: Tuesday they travel to Brooklyn, two weeks after beating the Nets 127-95 in Los Angeles.
Pacers: Wednesday they travel to Portland, where Indiana hasn't won since November 2007, to begin a five-game road trip.
