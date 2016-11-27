Henson scores 20 as Bucks beat Magic, 104-96

John Henson scored 20 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo added 18 points and nine rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the slumping Orlando Magic 104-96 on Sunday night.
Michael Beasley had 13 points, Malcolm Brogdon scored 12 and Greg Monroe had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Bucks, who beat Orlando twice in less than a week.
Evan Fournier led the Magic with 27 points and seven assists. Serge Ibaka scored 19 points, Nikola Vucevic added 17 points and 16 rebounds, and Elfrid Payton had 16 points for Orlando, which lost its fourth straight game.
Milwaukee took control in the middle of the second quarter, but never led by more than nine points in the game. The Bucks used a variety of lineups to fend off several second-half Magic rallies, but nearly all of the successful ones included Antetokounmpo and Henson.
Henson, who was benched in the Bucks' last game, returned to the starting lineup and was instrumental in the victory.
The last Orlando run came in the middle of the fourth quarter, when Vucevic nailed a 3-pointer to cut the Magic's deficit to 89-86 with 6:38 to play.
Henson responded with a layup, Mirza Teletovic contributed a 20-foot jumper and Henson followed with a dunk to make it 95-86 and the rally was over. Orlando never got closer than six points the rest of the game.
Orlando, which trailed by six at halftime, made a few runs at the Bucks in the third period, tying the game at 60 on a driving layup by Fournier. But the Magic guard got little help from his teammates, who went a combined 4 for 16 in the quarter.
That allowed the Bucks to take a 79-72 lead into the fourth quarter and they made it stand up.
The Bucks bench combined for 28 points in the first half to carry Milwaukee to a 58-52 halftime advantage. The Bucks limited the Magic to 42.6 percent shooting, but Fournier kept Orlando close with 14 points and six assists.
Bucks: Milwaukee's reserves, led by Brogdon's 10 points, outscored the starters 19-17 in the first period. . Antetokounmpo is averaging 24.5 points, 7.8 assists and 7.3 rebounds in his last four games. . SF Jabari Parker already has made more 3-pointers this season (17) than he made in his first two seasons (13) in the NBA.
Magic: SF Jeff Green shot 28.8 percent from the field (17 of 59) and 13.2 percent (3 of 22) from 3-point territory in his eight games in the starting lineup. . Orlando has scored over 100 points only four times this season. The Magic are 3-1 in those games.
UP NEXT:
Bucks: Home against Cleveland on Tuesday. It's PG Matthew Dellavedova's first game against his former team.
Magic: Travel to San Antonio Tuesday. The Magic have lost 10 straight games to the Spurs.
