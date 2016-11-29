Pittsburgh hands Maryland its first loss 73-59

Jamel Artis scored 15 of his 22 points in the decisive first half, and Pittsburgh held off previously unbeaten Maryland 73-59 Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
The Panthers (6-1) shot 67 percent from the floor before halftime, including 5 for 10 beyond the arc, and used a 25-4 run to turn a 16-15 deficit into a 40-20 lead.
It was 51-26 with 15:45 remaining before Maryland (7-1) closed to 63-55 with three minutes left. But the Terrapins could not complete the comeback.
Coming off two come-from-behind wins in the Barclays Center Classic, Maryland was vying for its first 8-0 start in 10 years.
Instead, the Terrapins absorbed their worst home defeat since falling by 18 to Duke in February 2011.
Michael Young scored 25 and Cameron Johnson added 11 for Pittsburgh, which extended its winning streak to four.
Melo Trimble led Maryland with 13 points, but he missed 9 of 13 shots. The Terps shot 34 percent, committed 14 turnovers and were outrebounded 38-36.
Pittsburgh led 26-20 before Artis made a 3-point play, a 3-pointer and a layup to spark a 14-0 spurt that made it a 20-point game.
The Panthers appeared on their way to a blowout win before losing their shooting touch in the middle of the second half. By then, however, they had enough of a lead to make it to the finish.
Maryland, formerly of the ACC, is 0-3 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge since 10 joining the Big Ten.
THE TAKEAWAY
Pittsburgh: Despite the late fade, the Panthers proved they can play with some of the stronger teams in the country. This one erases some of the doubt created by a nine-point loss to SMU and a five-point win at home against Yale.
Maryland: The Terps have put themselves in a seemingly insurmountable hole many times this season, and this was no exception. On this occasion, the deficit was simply too much to handle. Maryland can't afford these slow starts once Big Ten play begins.
UP NEXT
Pittsburgh faces local rival Duquesne on Friday night in The City Game, a tradition that started in 1932.
Maryland hosts Oklahoma State (5-1) on Saturday night. The Cowboys are coming off a 27-point win over Georgetown, a team the Terrapins beat 76-75.
