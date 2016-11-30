No. 8 Florida State cruises to 75-61 win at Minnesota

Nicole Ekhomu scored 16 points and Ivey Slaughter had 14 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 8 Florida State beat Minnesota 75-61 on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Reserve center Chatrice White added 13 points and seven rebounds for the Seminoles (7-1). They have won their six straight.
Florida State outrebounded Minnesota 51-32, including 23 offensive rebounds — leading to 18 second-chance points.
Kenisha Bell scored 17 points and Carlie Wagner added 15 for the Gophers (4-3). They have lost three in a row.
The Seminoles used a 12-2 run at the start of the second quarter to open up a 42-19 lead, their biggest of the night.
BIG PICTURE
Florida State: The Seminoles showed they are more than just Leticia Romero and Shakayla Thomas. The depth for Florida State was on display as the team's top two scorers combined for six points. Romero, who entered averaging 14.8 points, had five rebounds and five assists but only took three shots and went scoreless. Thomas was averaging 15.4 points per game. She scored six points Wednesday. Instead, the bench contributed 37 points, with two players in double figures.
Minnesota: Against a quality defensive opponent, the high-output offense was held in check and the team's shooting is proving to be a concern. The Gophers entered the game averaging 79.2 points per game but were shooting 40.4 percent from the field. The Seminoles held Minnesota to 33.9 percent shooting. Just two games ago, the Gophers shot a season-low 27.1 percent in a loss to Georgia.
UP NEXT
Florida State: An extended stretch of road games, which included winning the Paradise Jam Championship in the Virgin Islands, is over. The Seminoles have some time off before hosting Western Carolina on Dec. 4. The reprieve is short as a home meeting against No. 19 Florida follows four days later.
Minnesota: Off their first loss at home, the Gophers will try to get back on track when they host Detroit on Dec. 3.
Comments