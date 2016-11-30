Price's 24 points sends La Salle past Lehigh 89-81

Jordan Price scored 24 points and B.J. Johnson added 22 points and nine rebounds and La Salle held off Lehigh late for an 89-81 win on Wednesday night.
Cleon Roberts hit a 3 to put the Explorers up 85-75 with 1:03 to play, but after a timeout Lehigh scored six straight and Kahron Ross' layup brought the Hawks to within four but couldn't get closer.
La Salle began the second half on a 9-3 run and built a 51-40 lead on Roberts' 3. The lead grew to 15 on two occasions, 65-50 on Amar Stukes' jumper and 72-57 on Johnson's dunk with 9:06 left in the game.
Roberts had 15 points, six boards and four assist for the Explorers. Price, Johnson, and Roberts made 22 of LaSalle's 31 field goals. The Explorers shot 52.5 percent (31 for 59) from the floor.
Brandon Alston led Lehigh (2-4) with 18 points, Austin Price had 15, Ross, 14, Tim Kempton, 12, and Kyle Leufroy added 11.
